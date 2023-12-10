crash investigation

One person dead, another injured in crash in Steuben, Maine

Officials say that the identity of the deceased will not be released pending the notification of next of kin

By Laney Broussard

NBC10 Boston

A person is dead and another hurt after a single-car crash in Maine on Sunday afternoon.

According to Maine State Police, the driver of a 2013 Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on Unionville Road when the vehicle went airborne after crossing over the hill.

After losing control of the vehicle, the driver crashed into a large tree on the passenger side.

The passenger was found deceased on the scene, and the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Officials say the identity of the deceased will not be released until family is notified.

The crash is still under investigation, but the Maine Department of Public Safety says speed appears to be a factor in what led up to the crash.

