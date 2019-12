It was a lucky day for one lobsterman when he caught not one, not two, but three rare and colorful lobsters in Maine.

Dorr Lobster Seafood Market in Ellsworth, Maine, said a fisherman hauled in the three colorful crustaceans. A photo of the rare sight shows one calico, one blue, and one already-red lobster in the bunch.

The fisherman’s company is now considering donating the rainbow crustaceans to a local aquarium so others can enjoy their uniqueness.