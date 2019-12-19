Local
sentencing

Sentencing for Maine Teen convicted of Killing Mom After Argument

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

background-close-up-court-1415558 (1) resized gavel
Pexels/CC

A Maine teenager convicted of killing his mother after an argument about missing marijuana is headed to court for sentencing.

Court officials say Lukas Mironovas is slated for sentencing Thursday morning in Augusta. Police said that another teenager helped Mironovas strangle his mother, Kimberly Mironovas of Litchfield, before Mironovas stabbed her in the neck.

Court documents state the killing happened in April 2018 after Kimberly Mironovas confronted her son and two teenage friends about missing pot.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

must see destination Dec 12

Maine a Top Destination on Travel Publication Lists for 2020

Maine 18 hours ago

Maine Mother Guilty of 10-Year-Old Daughter’s Murder

One of the other teenagers, who a judge described as "prime mover" in the plot, has already been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

This article tagged under:

sentencingMaineMotherlitchfieldKilling
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us