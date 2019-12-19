Sentencing for Maine Teen convicted of Killing Mom After Argument

A Maine teenager convicted of killing his mother after an argument about missing marijuana is headed to court for sentencing.

Court officials say Lukas Mironovas is slated for sentencing Thursday morning in Augusta. Police said that another teenager helped Mironovas strangle his mother, Kimberly Mironovas of Litchfield, before Mironovas stabbed her in the neck.

Court documents state the killing happened in April 2018 after Kimberly Mironovas confronted her son and two teenage friends about missing pot.

One of the other teenagers, who a judge described as "prime mover" in the plot, has already been sentenced to 28 years in prison.