Maine’s Hemp Farmers Want to Grow Their Biz, But Rules Loom

Hemp growers in Maine are concerned that new rules governing the crop could hold back the growth of an industry that is already the largest in New England.

The popularity of products made from hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, has fueled the growth.

State regulators in Maine and elsewhere are looking to bring their state industries into compliance with looming federal rules.

But many Pine Tree State growers believe the state is adding onerous fees and strict testing requirements that could squelch the budding industry before it reaches its full potential.