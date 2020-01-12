Local
Maine

Maine’s Hemp Farmers Want to Grow Their Biz, But Rules Loom

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cannabis plants grow inside the growing room at the Oaza Alkaloidi cannabis cultivation and extraction facility in Shtip, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. A tiny part of former Yugoslavia is pinning its economic hopes on the medical marijuana industry. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

Hemp growers in Maine are concerned that new rules governing the crop could hold back the growth of an industry that is already the largest in New England.

The popularity of products made from hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, has fueled the growth.

State regulators in Maine and elsewhere are looking to bring their state industries into compliance with looming federal rules.

But many Pine Tree State growers believe the state is adding onerous fees and strict testing requirements that could squelch the budding industry before it reaches its full potential.

