Man, 38, Killed in Taunton Shooting

Ross Copeland, 38, of Raynham, has been identified as the victim

A Massachusetts man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Taunton, officials said.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Taunton police officers responded to a 911 call around 1:38 a.m. for a reported shooting at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets and found Ross Copeland bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

The 38-year-old Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the DA said.

Officials did not release any further details, including suspect information or a possible motive, but they did confirm this is a homicide investigation.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

