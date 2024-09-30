Maine

Man, 53, dead following crash in Brunswick, Maine

The crash is still being investigated

By Matt Fortin

A 53-year-old man was killed over the weekend when he crashed in Brunswick, Maine, according to the town's police department.

The crash happened on Saturday night after 10 p.m., police said, as the driver was traveling on Range Road toward Pleasant Street. The driver went through a lawn and rolled over onto Pleasant Street, police said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, authorities added.

The driver has been identified as Marco Navarro, who lived in Brunswick.

First responders worked to save him at the scene, but his injuries proved fatal.

An investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to get in touch with Brunswick police.

