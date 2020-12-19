Local

manchester new hampshire

Man, 65, Killed in NH Rollover Crash

Police believe the man suffered a medical emergency while driving

By Shauna Golden

A 65-year-old New Hampshire man was killed Saturday morning following a single-car rollover crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Maple Street and Londonderry Lane around 12:20 a.m. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man appeared to have suffered a medical emergency while driving, according to police. He was the only person involved in the crash.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Manchester Police Department. The Manchester Police Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team was called to the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police did not immediately release any further information.

