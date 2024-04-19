Man accused of kidnapping child from Webster beach and assaulting her

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a child at a Webster beach and assaulted her.

It allegedly happened on the Patriot’s Day holiday at Memorial Beach. The girl was alone.

Police say 68-year-old Walter Fanion of Southbridge has been arrested.

"The gentleman had a dog with him," said Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw. "Sparked some interaction there, conversation about the dog, she ended up in the car."

Fanion allegedly touched the girl inappropriately in the car before dropping her off near her grandmother's home, where the girl told her grandmother what happened.

He allegedly told the child he'd be back at the beach the following day at 11:30 a.m.

The girl, who's under 14 years old, was able to provide investigators with unique characteristics of the car.

Officers found a car and a suspect matching the description the child provided.

Investigators followed his movements and arrested him on Friday when he returned to the beach once again.

"If she doesn't come forward and disclose this, there's nothing stopping him from thinking he got away with it," said Shaw. "And going down there and reoffending."

Investigators want to know if Fanion may be connected to any other similar incidents.

"It seems to be he frequented the beach, so we ask if anyone had any contact with him, or if their children recognize him and they had inappropriate contact with him, we encourage them to contact us," Shaw said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-943-1212.

Fanion is facing several serious charges, including kidnapping​, enticing a child under 16​ and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He is being held on $75,040 cash bail. He is due to be arraigned Monday.