Man accused of shooting 2 family members in custody after 13 hour standoff

A man who had been barricaded for nearly 13 hours in a Worcester home Friday was arrested after allegedly shooting two family members.

The incident had started a little after 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The standoff ended with the 24-year-old man coming out of the home and police taking him into custody with the help of a K-9 unit. He was taken from the scene on Colby Avenue in an ambulance.

Everything that has been revealed about the victims so far is that they were a man and a woman and they were rushed to a hospital.

There are no details on how they are related and it’s not clear how severe their injuries are.

Police are expected to give more details on Saturday.