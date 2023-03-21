Man Allegedly Tried to Kill Woman by Throwing Her Into Campfire in Fairhaven

A man accused of throwing a woman into a campfire and holding her into the flames has been arrested, according to police in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Authorities found the victim burned on her upper body after responding to a report of a suspicious person in the Long Road area around 8:15 p.m. Monday.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said. Officials did not have any information about her condition on Tuesday.

The woman told police a person she knew attacked her by throwing her into the fire and attempting to keep her down. She escaped to get help, police said.

Police found 45-year-old Robert McWilliams, whose last known address was in New Bedford, in woods near the scene of the attack.

McWilliams was arrested on charges of assault with intent to kill, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

The Fairhaven Police Department said McWilliams was arraigned Tuesday in New Bedford District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.