Local

MBTA Transit Police

Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line

Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday and is now facing two charges of indecent assault and battery

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release.

Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old and 18-year-old girl on a Red Line train just outside Broadway Station on Oct. 15, according to transit police.

He is now facing two charges of indecent assault and battery.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Boston News

2 hours ago

Mass. Lawmakers on Lingering Orange Line Slow Zones: ‘Frustrating'

violence 22 hours ago

Boston City and Neighborhood Leaders Detail Efforts to Improve Public Safety After Deadly Weekend

This article tagged under:

MBTA Transit Policembtared lineindecent assault
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us