Man arrested in Dorchester stabbing late Friday

Chau Minh Duong is due to face two assault and battery charges in Dorchester District Court

By Asher Klein

A man was arrested in a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Friday, police said.

Chau Minh Duong, 54, was arrested on Monsignor Lydon Way just after 11 p.m., Boston police said Saturday, after a person was found about a mile away with a stab wound.

The person who was hurt was sent to the hospital from Bloomfield Street; police said they are expected to survive.

Duong was found through a search of his vehicle, according to police. He is due to face two assault and battery charges in Dorchester District Court.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the Duong's arrest.

