Man arrested in hit-and-run of woman found dead in Maine ditch, police say

A man was arrested Thursday in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in a ditch in Maine near Acadia National Park last month, police said.

John Holdsworth, 31, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of manslaughter in the woman's killing on June 10, according to Maine State Police.

Holdsworth, from Hancock, is suspected of being behind the wheel when his vehicle hit Amber Robbins, a 35-year-old from Tremont, while she was walking on Main Street in Southwest Harbor, police said. Her body was found in a ditch the next morning, and a medical examiner determined she died of blunt-force trauma.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Holdsworth on Wednesday and took him into custody Thursday morning. He was due in court Friday, police said; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Southwest Harbor and Tremont are on Mt. Desert Island in Downeast Maine, where most of Acadia National Park is located.