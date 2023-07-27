One dead in multi-vehicle crash in York, Maine

One man was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in York, Maine, on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to a report of a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle near the intersection of Spur Road and a Maine Turnpike offramp, according to reports from News Center Maine.

According to police, the motorcycle was headed east near the Maine Turnpike when it crashed with an SUV turning left on Spur Road. Another SUV collided with the other two vehicles shortly after, authorities said.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Kyle Rockwood, from York, was declared dead at the scene, while the other drivers were not seriously injured, police said.

Roads were reopened after being closed for two hours due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.