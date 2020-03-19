Local
Maine

Man Arrested in Shooting of 7-Year-Old Girl in Maine Home

By Mike Pescaro and Dustin Wlodkowski

Waterville Police

A 20-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in her home in Waterville, Maine.

Emahleeah Frost has returned home from the hospital after the drive-by shooting left her with a bullet in her backbone late last month.

Jeremiah Gamblin, 20, was arrested Friday on a warrant and probation violation. Police said Thursday that he had also been charged Monday with aggravated assault in connection to Frost's shooting.

Local

Connecticut 14 mins ago

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut Surpass 150

home learning 42 mins ago

Vt. Nonprofits Offering At-Home Learning During COVID-19 Closures

Gamblin is the second person to face charges in the case. News Center Maine reported last week that 18-year-old Gavin Loabe had been charged with assault.

According to News Center Maine, prosecutors believe the intended target of the shooting was someone who previously lived in the home.

A week after a drive-by shooting left a young Maine girl with a bullet in her backbone, she is now back home.

When Frost was on her way to be reunited with her friends and some family, the 7-year-old and her parents made a stop at the Waterville Police Department to thank first responders who kept her alive.

This article tagged under:

MaineWatervilleEmahleeah FrostGavin LoabeJeremiah Gamblin
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us