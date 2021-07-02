Man Arrested Months After Deadly Shooting in Roxbury

A man wanted on a murder charge was arrested Friday in a triple shooting that left one person dead in September, Boston police said.

Brandon Campbell, a 28-year-old from Dorchester, was taken into custody in South Boston, the Boston Police Department said. He faces charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting took place in Roxbury on the evening of Sept. 18. Responding officers found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at the scene on Hammond Street near Westminster Street, police have said, and all three were taken to local hospitals.

Dennis Mejia, a 43-year-old from Boston, later died.

“This is right around dinnertime that this happened — a brazen shooting where three individuals were shot,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at the time.

Anyone with information about the case, which remains under investigation, can contact police at 617-343-4470 or anonymously either by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.