Man Arrested on Murder Charge in Deadly Lawrence Shooting, DA Says

The shooting on Walnut Street was reported in a series of 911 calls just before midnight on Friday, March 17

By Staff Reports

A man suspected of killing another man in Lawrence, Massachusetts, this month was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge, prosecutors said.

Hector Raul Aybar-Soto, a 26-year-old from Lawrence, is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Garcia, 24, in the city on March 17, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Aybar-Soto is expected in Lawrence District Court Thursday to face the charge. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak to Aybar-Soto's arrest.

A family member of Garcia's has described him as a father of a toddler and a baby who lived for his wife and children.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who was fatally shot on Walnut Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts, late Friday night.

The shooting on Walnut Street was reported in a series of 911 calls just before midnight Friday. Responding officers found the stricken man, who was pronounced dead after being rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, authorities have said.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsshooting
