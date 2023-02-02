Man at NYC Airport Is 2nd Arrest in Deadly Methuen Shooting

A man waiting for a flight at a New York City airport is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Methuen, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials said.

Kelvin Francisco-Perez, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was taken into custody at JFK International Airport Wednesday, according to Methuen police and Essex County prosecutors.

Francisco-Perez faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder and armed robbery in the shooting early Sunday morning, officials said.

A 17-year-old wanted on a murder charge had turned himself in on Tuesday in the investigation into the shooting on Haverhill Street around 2 a.m. Sunday that left 31-year-old Carlos Bello of Methuen dead.

Police responded found Bello injured, and he died after being taken to Lawrence General Hospital, authorities have said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Francisco-Perez had an attorney who could speak to his arrest. Authorities said they were working to bring him back to Massachusetts to face the charges against him.