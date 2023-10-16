Man attempted to kidnap child at gunpoint in northern NH, police say

Police in Haverhill, New Hampshire, say they have arrested a man in connection with an attempted armed child abduction last week.

Keith Teele, 55, of Woodsville, is charged with attempted kidnapping and is being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections pending an initial court appearance.

Police said the incident occurred last Wednesday night, when police received a report of an attempted abduction of a juvenile at gunpoint in the Maple Street area of Woodsville, a village in the town of Haverhill. Preliminary investigation revealed only that the suspect was a male who was driving a dark-colored sedan with its sunroof up and a broken grill.

No immediate notification was made to the public, police said, because of the limited information they had "and a reluctance to promote panic amongst the public."

After conducting additional interviews, police said investigators uncovered evidence that helped them identify the vehicle and a suspect. Police said the kidnapping attempt was determined to be "target specific" and not a random abduction attempt, meaning there was no threat to the general public.

A warrant was issued for Teele's arrest, and he was located and arrested in Haverhill.

No further details were released. Anyone who might have further infromation is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Elliott or Corporal Kaitlyn Barnum at 603-787-2222 or by email at kbarnumhpd@haverhill-nh.com or eelliotthpd@haverhill-nh.com.