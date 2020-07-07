Local

Worcester

Man Charged in Deadly Worcester Shooting

worcester police department cruiser generic
NBC10 Boston

A man has been arrested on murder charges after a deadly shooting this weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Lopez of Worcester was shot early Sunday morning in the back seat of a vehicle early Sunday morning. He died Monday at a hospital, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Leroy Thompson, a 25-year-old Worcester man, was arraigned Monday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges, but will now be arraigned Monday on a murder charge, prosecutors said. He will undergo a dangerousness hearing the same day and is being held without bail until then.

Local

baseball 31 mins ago

‘It Felt Great to Be Out There': Baseball Players Who Lost High School Season Play in New League as Phase 3 Starts

40 mins ago

Doctor Praises EPA for Approving 2 Lysol Products to Kill Coronavirus on Surfaces

According to the DA's office, Thompson was arguing with people in the vehicle about a restaurant bill before the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if Thompson had an attorney.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsshooting
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us