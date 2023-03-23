Man Charged With Assaulting Driver Who Stopped to Give Him a Ride

A Vermont man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver who stopped to give him a ride on Wednesday.

Christopher Vanacore, 40, of Rockingham, Vermont, is charged with aggravated assault and maiming. He is being held without bail pending his court appearanceon Thursday.

Vermont State Police said they received a report around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday of an assault that occurred on Route 5 in Rockingham. Their investigation revealed that a 51-year-old man from Rockingham was driving south on Route 5 when he stopped to give Vanacore, who was walking, a ride.

Shortly after accepting the ride, a verbal disagreement started inside the vehicle, and Vanacore allegedly physically assaulted the driver, causing significant but not life-threatening injuries to his head. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Vanacore was found a short time later walking in the area and was arrested without incident.

Anyone who might have witnessed the altercation on Route 5, in the area of the Joy Wah restaurant, is asked to contact state police. Anonymous tips can also be left online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.