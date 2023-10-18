Man convicted for deadly knife stabbing in New Hampshire

A man has been convicted of second degree murder in a 2022 fatal stabbing in Hooksett, New Hampshire, that left a 45-year-old man dead, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Dillon Sleeper was convicted for the July 24, 2022 stabbing on Tuesday following a two week trial, according to the New Hampshire AG's office.

Sleeper was convicted for "recklessly causing the death of Jason Wirtz in Hooksett... under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by stabbing him with a knife."

Hooksett police were called to the area of 66 Main Street just after midnight on July 24, 2022, for a report of someone laying partially in the roadway. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Wirtz, unresponsive and bleeding from his neck. He was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he was pronounced dead.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The chief medical examiner determined Wirtz, 45, died of a single stab wound to the neck and his death was ruled a homicide, the AG said.

Sleeper, 26, formerly of Franklin, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The convicted murderer is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18 at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord. Sleeper is being held without bail, pending sentencing.