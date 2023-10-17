Man, 67, assaulted and tied up during New Hampshire home invasion, police say

A 67-year-old man was assaulted and tied up by three males who broke into his Brentwood, New Hampshire, home and they also took a gun from the house, according to police in town.

Brentwood police responded to an assault at a home on Smith Road on Saturday, which stemmed from a home invasion, the department said. The officers found the man who lives there in severe pain, after he said that he was assaulted.

The resident told authorities that three males showed up at his home saying he had to leave, before becoming aggressive with him and assaulting him, Brentwood police said. The three males then allegedly taped his hands and tied his feet together with rope. He was released and left in the front lawn.

Police have identified the three involved, and are working on warrants; the stolen gun was found in Massachusetts.

The resident ended up having rib fractures as well as a broken scapula, which he was getting treatment for at a hospital.

The public is not believed to be in danger, and the incident was called isolated.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Brentwood Police Department.