Man dead after truck crash in Duxbury

One man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Duxbury, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Duxbury police say they responded to a report of a car crash on North St. at around 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a Ford F-150 heavily damaged against a tree, according to authorities.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and a witness was performing CPR until authorities arrived.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver, identified as 49-year old Jason Haen of Pembroke, was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities say speed appeard to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.