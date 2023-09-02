Duxbury

Man dead after truck crash in Duxbury

When they arrive, they found a Ford F-150 heavily damaged against a tree, according to authorities.

File image of police car lights.
NBC Bay Area

One man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Duxbury, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Duxbury police say they responded to a report of a car crash on North St. at around 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a Ford F-150 heavily damaged against a tree, according to authorities.

Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and a witness was performing CPR until authorities arrived.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver, identified as 49-year old Jason Haen of Pembroke, was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities say speed appeard to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Duxbury
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us