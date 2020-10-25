Local

Man Dead in Boston Shooting

When officers arrived, they saw a man with "apparent gunshot wounds," police said

One man has died in a Roxbury shooting early Sunday.

Boston police responded to a radio call for ShotSpotter activation in the area of 18 Dunreath Terrace around 12:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw a man with "apparent gunshot wounds," police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.   

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

"The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner," police said in a news release.

