Local
Fatal Roof Fall

Man Dies After 25-Foot Fall off Roof

It is unclear whether the man was working for a roofing company

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

AMBULANCE NYC

A 25-year-old man who fell from the top of a home in Shirley has died, officials say.

The man was atop a house at 22 Holden Rd. around 8:22 a.m. Saturday morning when he fell from the 25-foot gable roof, according to the Shirley Police Department.

The man was unconscious with serious injuries but still breathing when Shirley EMS arrived. He was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, but went into cardiac arrest and died before a helicopter could take him to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Local

fatal crash 37 mins ago

8-Year-Old Child Dead, Others Hurt in 3-Car Crash

Bedford 2 hours ago

Hit-and-Run Driver Who Damaged Bedford Building Sought by Police

It is unclear whether he was working for a roofing company.

The owner of the home was there at the time of the fall, according to the Shirley Fire Department.

The Shirley Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and Middlesex District Attorney Office are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Fatal Roof FallShirleyroofer
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us