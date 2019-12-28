Man Dies After 25-Foot Fall off Roof

A 25-year-old man who fell from the top of a home in Shirley has died, officials say.

The man was atop a house at 22 Holden Rd. around 8:22 a.m. Saturday morning when he fell from the 25-foot gable roof, according to the Shirley Police Department.

The man was unconscious with serious injuries but still breathing when Shirley EMS arrived. He was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, but went into cardiac arrest and died before a helicopter could take him to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

It is unclear whether he was working for a roofing company.

The owner of the home was there at the time of the fall, according to the Shirley Fire Department.

The Shirley Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and Middlesex District Attorney Office are investigating the incident.