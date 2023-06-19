Local

Vermont

Man dies after crashing car into river in Vermont

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

NECN

A 67-year-old Vermont man has died after crashing his car into a river on Sunday.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a crash in the area of Main Road and Beane Road in Huntington around 5:57 p.m. Sunday.

Their investigation revealed that a 2012 Fiat was headed north on Main Road when it crossed the southbound lane of travel and went off the southbound shoulder. The car came to rest in a river.

The driver, identified as David Santos, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact state police.

More Vermont stories

Vermont 17 hours ago

Berkshire, Vermont teen killed in rollover crash

Nathan Carman Jun 15

Vermont man charged with killing mom at sea dies in jail

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us