Man dies after crashing car into river in Vermont

A 67-year-old Vermont man has died after crashing his car into a river on Sunday.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a crash in the area of Main Road and Beane Road in Huntington around 5:57 p.m. Sunday.

Their investigation revealed that a 2012 Fiat was headed north on Main Road when it crossed the southbound lane of travel and went off the southbound shoulder. The car came to rest in a river.

The driver, identified as David Santos, of Huntington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact state police.