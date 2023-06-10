Man faces 11 charges in connection to the murder of 4 people in Maine, including his parents

The man accused of killing his parents and two of their friends and shooting at vehicles on Interstate 295 the same day has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges related to the killings.

According to News Center Maine, 34-year-old Joseph Eaton, now faces 11 charges after being indicted by a Cumberland County grand jury on Friday.

Eaton is facing one count of aggravated attempted murder, six counts of attempted murder with the use of a firearm, three counts of elevated aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Class C

Police found multiple cartridge casings of varying calibers in the vehicle driven by the suspect after shots were fired at vehicles along Interstate 295, wounding three people, identified as 51-year-old Sean Halsey, and two of his children, 25-year-old Paige Halsey and 29-year-old Justin Halsey.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A state police affidavit released Thursday as Eaton, made his first court appearance contained grisly details, a note found at the scene and a timeline for the events. Eaton showed no emotion during the brief hearing other than to acknowledge to the judge that he understood the charges.

One of his court-appointed attorneys, James Mason, acknowledged after the hearing that the shootings shook the state.

“What happened in Bowdoin is undeniably tragic. But I ask everybody to please reserve judgement,” he said.

Police have yet to discuss what might have been a motive behind the shootings on a rural property in Bowdoin and then along a busy interstate highway in Yarmouth, about 12 miles from Maine’s largest city, Portland.

Eaton, 34, has been jailed since his arrest Tuesday at a chaotic scene along Interstate 295, where traffic backed up as heavily armed law enforcement searched the area.

Police say Eaton confessed to killing four people, including his parents, in Bowdoin and wounding three people while shooting at vehicles. Eaton is charged with four counts of murder for the killings in Bowdoin but has not yet been charged in the highway shootings, officials said.

He had been released four days before the shootings from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Police said his mother picked up from prison April 14 after he completed a sentence for aggravated assault.

Betty Fagan, Joseph Eaton’s grandmother and the mother of victim Cynthia Eaton, said her grandson had been dropped off at a beach and spent the weekend alone after being retrieved from prison. The parents had come back to Maine but were planning to move to Kansas, where they’d lived previously, Fagan said.

She said she doesn’t understand what went wrong. “I couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe he would do something like that,” Fagan said from her home in Ocala, Florida.

Police believe the scenes in the towns of Bowdoin and Yarmouth are connected.

The latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States began in the small town of Bowdoin, where four people were killed Tuesday, with three bodies discovered in a home and one in a barn, police said. The victims were identified as Joseph Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, along with homeowners Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, police said. The two couples were described as best friends.

Police previously said Eaton told them he began firing on several cars along I-295 soon thereafter because he thought he was being followed by police. Bullets struck a family in one of the vehicles, wounding Sean Halsey, 51; Justin Halsey, 29; and Paige Halsey, 25, police said. Paige Halsey was critically wounded, police said.

A state police affidavit indicated the discovery of the deaths in Bowdoin was made by Patricia Eger’s sister, who first noticed something was amiss when she saw blood on the steps leading into the home and then saw the carnage and a body. The affidavit noted all bodies were covered and that the family dog had been killed as well.

Investigators who arrived on the scene discovered an unsigned note on an island in the kitchen that referenced that someone had been molested, nothing was done about it and the writer wanted to be freed of pain.

The day before the shooting, a man believed to be Joseph Eaton posted an anguished live video on social media that referenced trauma including molestation. “Being molested and stuff, you know, it destroys somebody,” the man said. He also criticized people who call themselves Christians but are unwilling to forgive.

“What good does it do to hate somebody?” he said, choking back tears on the video. “You know, it destroys you.”

State police have confirmed they are aware of the video and said it is part of their investigation.