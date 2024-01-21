Armed man killed during police shooting in Nashua

An armed man was killed in a police shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday night.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance report and a man with a firearm on Marie Avenue at around 11:47 p.m.

Police say that when they arrived they found the man with a handgun.

One officer discharged a less-than-lethal projectile while three other officers fired bullets at the man, according to AG.

The man went back into the home, where he was found nonresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, authorities say.

An autopsy will determine cause and manner of death.

No police officers were injured and all involved parties have been identified, according to authorities.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

