Man hit, killed by car in Attleboro admitted to murdering wife in 1987

A man who was hit and killed by a car in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Saturday murdered his wife over three decades ago, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Basil Bletsis, of Attleboro, turned himself into California police back in 1987 for the killing of his wife, Panagiota Bletsis, WJAR reported, citing police.

Panagiota, 28, was found in the trunk of her husband's car at John F. Kennedy International Airport with her hands tied behind her back with a telephone cord, according to The New York Times.

After flying to California from New York, Bletsis admitted to murdering his wife in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. It's unclear if he served any prison time.

Bletsis' neighbors told WJAR they heard rumors about the story before but never mentioned it.

The 74-year-old was hit by car on Pleasant Street at about 8:30 p.m., according to WJAR. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car, whose name wasn't released, remained on scene and cooperated with officers and isn't facing any charges at this time.