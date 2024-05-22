Providence

Man injured in Providence shooting

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with two gunshot wounds, Providence police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A man was shot multiple times in Providence, Rhode Island, early Wednesday morning.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded to the Chad Brown area after hearing multiple gun shots around 3:22 a.m. and found the victim stumbling toward Donelson and Eaton streets.

The victim reportedly told police that the person who shot him ran away in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with two gunshot wounds, WJAR reports. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Several shell casings were found on March Street, according to WJAR. An investigation is ongoing.

