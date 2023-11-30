Man pinned in vehicle for 90 minutes after tractor trailer crash in Maine

Authorities are investigating a tractor trailer crash in Etna, Maine on Thursday morning.

Maine State Police say they responded to a crash on I-95 at mile maker 164 southbound at around 6 a.m.

59-year-old Nelson Castrol, of Homestead Florida, was driving when his vehicle left the road and overturned onto the left median, authorities say.

According to police, he was partially ejected and pinned for about 90 minutes before EMS could remove him from the vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.