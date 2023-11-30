Maine

Man pinned in vehicle for 90 minutes after tractor trailer crash in Maine

59-year-old Nelson Castrol, of Homestead Florida, was driving when his vehicle left the road and overturned onto the left median, authorities say.

Maine State Police

Authorities are investigating a tractor trailer crash in Etna, Maine on Thursday morning.

Maine State Police say they responded to a crash on I-95 at mile maker 164 southbound at around 6 a.m.

According to police, he was partially ejected and pinned for about 90 minutes before EMS could remove him from the vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Mainecrash
