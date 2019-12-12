Local
Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Minor on Cruise From Boston to Bermuda

Adam Christopher Boyd, 33, was sentenced in federal court in Boston to 42 months in prison and five years of supervised release

A Mississippi man convicted of sexually assaulting a minor on a seven-day cruise from Boston to Bermuda was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Adam Christopher Boyd, 33, of Bay Springs, Mississippi, pleaded guilty in April to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor, records show. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston to 42 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

In a July sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said Boyd assaulted a 15-year-old child while they were both aboard a cruise ship docked in the Bahamas in August 2017. Boyd allegedly knew that the victim was underage and under the influence of alcohol.

The child subsequently reported that he had been raped to ship security, who notified Bermudian authorities. Subsequent forensic testing revealed the presence of Boyd's DNA in the victim's underwear, and Boyd was ultimately charged in the United States.

Boyd's attorney, Charles P. McGinty, requested a lesser term of 18 months in a separate filing. Boyd had no prior criminal convictions and has a "record of hard work and employment," he said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

