Man Seriously Hurt During Shooting in Lynn; Police Arrest Suspect

A man was seriously hurt during a shooting Tuesday night in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to the city's police department.

Lynn police responded to Lewis Street at around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, the agency said. Officers found a 46-year-old man at the scene, who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a hospital in Boston so he could be treated for his injuries, which police considered to be life-threatening.

Officers arrested a suspect in the case, who has so far only been identified as a 48-year-old man.

Additional information has not been released.

