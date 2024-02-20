Boston

Man seriously injured after being hit by MBTA bus in Boston, police say

Traffic in that area is being impacted, according to police, who asked drivers to seek an alternative route

NBC10 Boston

A man was seriously injured after being hit by an MBTA bus in Boston Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on Harrison Avenue at Traveler Street, Boston police said.

NBC10 Boston

The pedestrian, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Traffic in that area was impacted, according to police, who asked drivers to seek alternatives route.

The crash remains under investigation.

More Boston news

Boston 21 hours ago

Police looking for man in connection with attempted armed robbery in Boston's Back Bay

Boston Feb 19

Two people rescued from early-morning fire in Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us