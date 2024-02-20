Man seriously injured after being hit by MBTA bus in Boston, police say

A man was seriously injured after being hit by an MBTA bus in Boston Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on Harrison Avenue at Traveler Street, Boston police said.

NBC10 Boston

The pedestrian, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic in that area was impacted, according to police, who asked drivers to seek alternatives route.

The crash remains under investigation.