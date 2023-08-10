Man seriously injured in North Kingstown, RI crash

One man was seriously injured in a crash in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, where a car became wedged under a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Roger Williams Way and Commerce Park Road at around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a crash, according to WJAR reports.

Authorities said they are investigating if street racing was happening before the crash, as they think speed was a factor.

18-year-old Kevin Batiz, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was the only person in the car and was seriously injured, police said. He had to be freed from the car once crews reached the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

The area was closed for a couple of hours and has since been reopened.