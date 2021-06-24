Man Seriously Injured in Randolph Shooting

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times Wednesday night in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Police found the man with two gunshot wounds in his leg after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 8 Sunset Drive around 7:20 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The man lives in Randolph, but does not live where the shooting occurred, police said.

Randolph police are still investigating the shooting, but believe that the victim was targeted and that this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212. No further information was immediately available.