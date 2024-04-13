Man shot dead overnight in Worcester

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot dead in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Police responded to a reported Shotspotter activation on Allendale Street shortly after 2a.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and no additional information has been released. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.