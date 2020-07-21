Man Killed in Mashpee Shooting

A 45-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in Mashpee, Massachusetts Monday night, according to police.

Police found the victim on Collins Lane with multiple gunshot wounds when responding to a reported shooting just before 11:30 p.m. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for his injuries, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

The Mashpee Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe's office are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.