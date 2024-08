A man in Providence, Rhode Island, was shot and killed on his 18th birthday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The shooting occurred on Rhodes Street Sunday, Providence police said, where the 18-year-old man was found shot outside.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This shooting marks the sixth homicide of the year in Providence, police said.