Man Sought in Home Invasion, Sexual Assault in Jamaica Plain

The Boston Police Department released surveillance images of a man wanted in a sexual assault and home invasion that took place around noon Monday on Arborway

Boston Police

The Boston Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a sexual assault and home invasion Monday in Jamaica Plain.

The incident happened around noon on Arborway, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the man being sought. He is described as being in his 40s and over 6 feet tall. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

