Man wanted in Christmas killing of woman in Lawrence arrested in Texas

A man who was wanted in the killing of a woman in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Christmas has been arrested in Texas as a fugitive, prosecutors said Friday.

Santana Guerrero Temporo, 53, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge in connection with the killing of Diomaris Mejia, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

They didn't give more information on where or when Guerrero Temporo was arrested but said he's due to be arraigned in court in Texas on the fugitive charge next week.

Mejia's family has identified her to NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra as a 21-year-old who lived at the home on Salem Street where her body was found on Tuesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities had previously called the death an apparent homicide.

Police are investigating the death of a Lawrence woman as an apparent homicide.

It wasn't immediately clear how Guerrero Temporo is believed to have gotten from Massachusetts to Texas, or if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Police previously said they were called to the house Tuesday morning for a wellness check. Law enforcement sources close to the investigation have said the victim was stabbed to death.

NBC10 Boston A Massachusetts medical examiner vehicle at the scene of an investigation in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Her family has said that Mejia had two little children, who live in the Dominican Republic, and that she wanted to provide them with a better life.