Man Who Allegedly Gave ‘COVID Hugs' Sought in Springfield

Police are trying to find a man who allegedly walked up to people in a Springfield Walmart, hugged them and told them they had the coronavirus over the weekend.

According to police, the suspect allegedly approached a man at the Walmart on Boston Road Saturday, took an item out of the person's hands and gave him a hug. He allegedly told the victim, "Just giving you a COVID hug. You now have COVID," before laughing and walking away.

The victim, a cancer survivor, had never seen the suspect before, police said. This suspect did this to other customers as well, according to authorities.

NBC10 Boston has not independently verified information from the police.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is asking for help from the public to identify the man from the incident, which occurred on Saturday, Aug. 15 around 7:10 pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, leave a private message on Facebook or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.