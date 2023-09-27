Man who fell from oil tanker off Boston coast has died, DA says

The man pulled from the Atlantic Ocean off Boston after falling from an oil tanker early Tuesday morning has died, prosecutors confirmed Wednesday.

Local fishermen searching for the man who fell from the MTM Dublin happened upon him in the water and raced him to shore, where he was seen being taken from their boat by Boston EMS, the crew told NBC10 Boston.

But the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, asked Wednesday for the man's condition, said he'd died. The man has not yet been identified.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it was called about a person who fell off the MTM Dublin about 4:37 a.m. Mayday calls from the oil tanker for a man overboard were heard on the radio.

The crew of the fishing vessel, America, said they were heading into port because of the rough conditions the tanker was experiencing and were the closest ship to vessel when it put out the mayday call.

The America's crew said they searched in pitch-black conditions for a while before they found the man in the water purely by chance, when their flashlights came upon his red-orange life vest, about a mile from where the tanker was anchored.

They said they hoisted him onto their boat and began CPR immediately, heading in as fast as they safely could go — with Boston Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard boats following them in. They were met by Boston EMS when they docked at the Fish Pier.

Paramedics were seen continuing CPR as they rushed the man to a local hospital.

NBC10 Boston The fishing vessel America bringing a man who crew said they happened upon in the ocean to land in Boston on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

The Coast Guard said the person pulled from the water was unresponsive and that Boston EMS took over their care on land. The man was swept overboard while a ladder was being lowered in anticipation of a Boston Harbor pilot coming aboard.

The MTM Dublin was moored in Quincy on Wednesday, according to its publicly available tracking information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.