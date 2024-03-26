Manager stole from NH farm-to-table restaurant for years, prosecutors say

The Foundry in Manchester bills itself as "the largest certified Farm to Table restaurant in New Hampshire"

A former New Hampshire restaurant manager has been charged for allegedly stealing from his workplace for almost the entire time he was there, likely more than $140,000 in total.

James Peretti generated fraudulent reimbursement claims that he used to give himself cash from Manchester's The Foundry Restaurant he hadn't earned for most of his four years as its general manager, according to an indictment from a Hillsborough County grand jury, state prosecutors said Tuesday.

Peretti is due to face the charge, felony theft, in court on April 8, prosecutors said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The Foundry is a farm-to-table in a former mill building on the Merrimack River. It bills itself as "the largest certified Farm to Table restaurant in New Hampshire."

