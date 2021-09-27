Manchester Mother Sought After 4-Year-Old Suffers Methadone Overdose

Police are looking for the mother of a young New Hampshire child who overdosed on methadone this summer.

Elliot Hospital told police on July 24 that a 4-year-old had been brought in with symptoms of an overdose, testing positive for methadone. Narcan was administered to the child.

The Manchester Police Department said Monday that it had learned the child ingested the drug while in the care of 25-year-old Allison Richardson, the child's mother.

Richardson is wanted on a warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.

The overdose of the 4-year-old occurred just two days before a 1-year-old child overdosed on methadone in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Two Manchester residents — 25-year-old Brianna Lavoie and 34-year-old Derrick Richards Lewis — were arrested last month on charges including endangering the welfare of a child. Police have not indicated any connection.

Anyone with information about Richardson is asked to call 603-624-4040.