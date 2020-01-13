Man’s Death at Hartford Motel Ruled a Homicide

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found at a motel in Hartford on Sunday as a homicide.

Officers received a 911 call from the Super 8 Motel on West Service Road around 11:15 a.m.

Police said the caller said there was an unresponsive person in one of the rooms of the motel.

Officers and EMS responded to the scene. Authorities said they found 23-year-old Kashnielle Haye, of Hartford, with trauma to his head and face inside of his rented room on the second floor.

Investigators said it appeared there had been a struggle within the room.

According to police, Haye was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haye's death was being investigated as suspicious by officers before authorities said they found evidence at the scene and classified it as a homicide.

Major Crimes, C4 and the Crime Scene Division are all investigating Haye's death. Investigators are reviewing video surveillance in the area, officials said.

Police do not believe there is any danger to anyone in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-8477. Calls and messages can be made anonymously.