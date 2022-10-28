Local

MCI Shirley

Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital

Corrections officers from around Massachusetts gathered for Matthew Tidman's release from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, with a state police escort

By Katie Brace and Asher Klein

Massachusetts corrections officers gather to cheer the release of Matthew Tidman from a Boston hospital Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, months after the MCI Shirley officer was seriously injured by an inmate.
NBC10 Boston

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery.

Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack; he's already serving a life sentence.

Corrections officers from around Massachusetts gathered for Tidman's release from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, with a state police escort. He smiled and waved, a white helmet on his head the only outward sign of what he went through.

Tidman went home, but he'll still need more surgeries as he recovers.

Matthew Tidman, a correction officer at MCI-Shirley, is fighting for his life after being attacked by an inmate.

