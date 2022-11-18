Local

energy costs

Mass. Eversource Customers Could See 23% Increase in Their Bills Come January

The company is requesting to increase rates from 17.9cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 25.6 cents per kWh, which would mean about a 23% increase in monthly bills, or an average of about $46.66 per month for residential customers

By Thea DiGiammerino

Eversource sign
NBCConnecticut.com

Eversource customers in eastern Massachusetts could see a 23% increase in their electric bills come January if the company's proposed rate increase is approved by the state Department of Public Utilities.

The company is requesting to increase rates from 17.9cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 25.6 cents per kWh, which would mean about a 23% increase in monthly bills, or an average of about $46.66 per month for residential customers. For perspective, last winter the rate came in at 15.8 cents per kWh last winter.

The increase is subject to approval. Eversource energy supply price rates change twice a year in Massachusetts - on January 1 and July 1.

This comes at a time of record high energy prices. The company cited global demand as one of the factors driving up the cost. National Grid, which also supplies eastern Massachusetts, increased rates on Nov. 1 - changes that will see the average monthly electric bill increase by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill up by 24%.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

These rates would apply to customers in eastern Massachusetts. The proposed rate for western Massachusetts has not been finalized.

Eversource does offer payment plans and other forms of help for eligible customers. For more information on payment plans and assistance, click here. Eversource is offering a webinar for those concerned they may not be able to pay their bills. For more information on that, click here.

The high costs of electricity, natural gas and oil are causing concerns that more people won't be able to afford to heat their homes this winter. For more information about how to keep costs down or where to look for assistance, click here. Keep in mind, utility companies are not allowed to turn off gas or electric heat between Nov. 15 and March 15. If your heat gets shut off, contact the utility company directly. If that doesn't work, reach out to the Department of Public Utilities at 877-886-5066 or file a complaint involving a gas, electric, or water company online.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

More on energy costs

Utility Costs 22 hours ago

Maine Electric Rates Set to Jump in January

Energy prices Nov 2

White House Announces Billions in Assistance to Help Cut Energy Costs: Here's How to Apply

Energy prices Nov 2

Biden Admin Unveils $13.5 Billion in Funding to Help Americans Lower Energy Costs

This article tagged under:

energy costsElectric Bills
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us