Mass. feeling impact of nor'easter as storm pounds region

As the nor'easter continues to make its way through Massachusetts, the conditions in Fitchburg changed from sleet to snow early Thursday morning.

However, the city is hovering right around the freezing mark, so it's a wet, heavy snow. And it followed hours of rain and sleet with the switch to snow happening at around midnight.

The roads aren't great and it's not quite enough snow to plow in some spots in central Massachusetts, but the salt and sand isn't really doing enough either.

So, driving through it is messy and the crusty slush very easily catches your tire. Both Interstate 290 and 190 and back roads were bad early in the morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Worcester, however, was a bit worse than Fitchburg.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 a.m..

Fitchburg and surrounding areas are expected to get about 1 to 3 inches of snow, with some isolated areas getting up to four inches.

In Brookline, a tree was down on Allendale Road, causing traffic divert.

Brookline Police Department

Drivers were asked to seek alternate route.

Over in Revere, utility poles were seen leaning over the roadway on Ocean Avenue.

NBC10 Boston

In Somerville, tree branches were seen down and wires touching a tree caught fire.

NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston

Trees and wires were down on Forest Street in Wellesley, causing the road to shut down, police said.

Wellesley Police Department

The road will be closed for a good part of the morning, according to police.

North Shore

As they are every storm system, neighbors in Salisbury are on high alert for expected precipitation and the 60 mile an hour wind that will come with it.

In the area of Driftway and Ocean Front Street, which is along the Salisbury Beach Boardwalk, where there is a coastal flood warning until 10 a.m.

First Alert meteorologist Tevin Wooten said in Salisbury, that concern will be minor but some coastal roads could take on a little water because of splash over, given the winds and breaking waves.

This could lead to a tough commute Thursday morning and is something you want to keep in mind.

South Shore

In Scituate, power outages and flooding are top concern for residents.

The rain and wind were strong Thursday morning, which could potentially lead to flooding.

"Parking lot usually gets flooded, but you get more restaurants on Front Street like the Galley, which unfortunately, they got flooded. They got water in the restaurant recently," a business owner told NBC10 Boston Wednesday night.

A coastal flooding is in effect until 10 a.m. A high wind alert is also in effect until 2 p.m.